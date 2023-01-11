Several sectors are striking throughout January

The UK is bracing itself for another wave of strikes throughout January - with NHS staff, rail workers and teachers taking action.

This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the country for a generation, as public sector workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions, and employment terms. Strikes have taken place across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.

Advertisement

Today (11 January), ambulance staff represented by the Unsion and seconary school teachers are striking - with action expected to continue. Here’s a rundown of exactly who’s striking when, and why certain unions are walking out.

Ambulance workers

Advertisement

Ambulance worker strikes are to go ahead after Unison said the government could not agree to a pay deal. The union said all ambulance employees would strike for for 24 hours on Wednesday 11 January and Monday 23 January. The five Unison services striking are:

London Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service

Advertisement

Teachers

Primary school teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will strike on Tuesday 10 January, and Secondary school teachers will walk out on Wednesday 11 January.

These strikes will be joined by NASUWT members, with Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) union members striking only on 11 January.

The EIS has also organised 16 consecutive days of action starting from Monday 16 January, that will see teachers strike across Scotland in a staggered fashion.

Advertisement

Here is the full list of dates and locations:

Monday 16 January – Glasgow and East Lothian

Tuesday 17 January – Perth and Kinross and North Ayrshire

Wednesday 18 January – Orkney and Fife

Thursday 19 January – Moray and North Lanarkshire

Friday 20 January – Angus and East Dunbartonshire

Monday 23 January – East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway

Tuesday 24 January – Stirling and East Renfrewshire

Wednesday 25 January – South Ayrshire and Edinburgh

Thursday 26 January – Midlothian and West Dunbartonshire

Friday 27 January – Renfrewshire and Falkirk

Monday 30 January – Aberdeenshire and Scottish Borders

Tuesday 31 January – Highlands and West Lothian

Wednesday 1 February – Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen

Thursday 2 February – Dundee and Argyll and Bute

Friday 3 February – South Lanarkshire and Western Isles

Monday 6 February – Inverclyde and Shetland

Advertisement

Rural Pay Agency staff

Rural Pay Agency (RPA) staff are striking after their national strike ballot on pay, pensions, jobs and cuts to the Civil Service Compensation Scheme saw 91% of members voted for strike action on a 73% turnout.

Staff are striking on:

11 January

12 January

13 January

Advertisement

Strike calendar: dates of strikes over Christmas and new year. Credit: Kim Mogg

Nursing strikes

Advertisement

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) walked out in December in a dispute over pay and patient safety, and will strike again on two days in January.

The action will take place in England on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 January.

You can find a list of all the trusts striking here.

The RCN said: “Patient safety is always paramount. Unlike workers in many other sectors during a strike, some nursing staff continue their work. This is carefully negotiated with employers beforehand to make sure patients are safe.”

Advertisement

Elizabeth Line strikes

Advertisement

Elizabeth Line workers will strike on Thursday 12 January in a dispute over pay.

The strike has been organised by the TSSA and Prospect unions and involves staff at Rail for London Infrastructure, a part of Transport for London (TfL).

Bus strikes

Bus drivers at Abellio garages plan to strike on 11 days, from New Year’s Eve into January. This is expected to affect 59 routes, mainly in west and south London.

Advertisement

Unite strike action will impact Abellio services on:

Thursday 12 January

Monday 16 January

Thursday 19 January

Wednesday 25 January

Thursday 26 January