An England football legend’s son has been killed in an tractor crash.

Harley Pearce - son of former England left back Stuart Pearce - lost control of the vehicle on a road near his family home in Wiltshire, Mailonline has reported.

The 21-year-old’s death last Thursday has been confirmed by Gloucestershire Police.

It’s thought that the tractor may have had a tyre blow-out, which sent it off skidding off the road in Witcombe.

The force said his parents have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Harley was the youngest of two children Pearce had with his ex-wife, Liz. The former couple also have an older daughter, Chelsea, from their 20-year marriage that ended in 2013.

During a long playing career, which saw 78 England caps, Pearce also played for Coventry City, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Manchester City and most notably for Nottingham Forest, who he was with for 12 years. His uncompromising, tough playing style saw him nicknamed Psycho.