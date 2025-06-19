Summer is upon us , and for many, this is a cause for celebration.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the arrival of the Summer Solstice, many people will go to stunning destinations throughout the world, which provide breath-taking landscapes, ancient traditions, and vibrant festivals that capture the essence of the celestial event.

Set to take place on Saturday, June 21, Summer Solstice is a celestial phenomenon that marks the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer in the Northern hemisphere. It occurs when the Earth's axial tilt is most inclined towards the sun, resulting in the sun reaching its highest point in the sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various cultures celebrate the arrival of the Summer Solstice, as it symbolises the triumph of light and warmth over darkness and cold. If you’re thinking of trying out something different for your holiday this year, these are some of the best places around Europe to usher in the summer.

The list, created by travel experts at TimeOut, includes popular holiday spots such as the Lake District and Somerset.

AVEBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: People gather on the ridge overlooking the Avebury Neolithic henge monument, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as they wait to see the sun rise on June 21, 2018 in Wiltshire, England. | Getty Images

Popular UK spots for Summer Solstice celebrations

Stonehenge, Wiltshire

Thousands gather at this iconic Neolithic site each year to witness the sun rise directly behind the Heel Stone, sending rays of light into the centre of the ancient circle.

Rollright Stones, Oxfordshire

Hidden in the lush countryside on the Oxfordshire–Warwickshire border, this lesser-known site dates back to at least 3500 BC. Visitors gather here each midsummer morning for a more peaceful and reflective sunrise experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shetland, Northern Isles

Head far north to witness the ethereal simmer dim — a twilight glow that fills the sky around the solstice.

Shetland ponies graze on a field at the Shetland Pony Experience at Papil, Burra near Lerwick on September 10, 2021. | AFP via Getty Images

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Unlikely as it sounds, Milton Keynes was designed in the 1960s with sun worship in mind. The sunrise lines up with Midsummer Boulevard, and the Light Pyramid marks the solstice sun’s rise, blending ancient reverence with modern geometry.

Ben Nevis, Scottish Highlands

For a truly awe-inspiring solstice, summit Ben Nevis overnight and watch the sun rise from 1,345 metres above sea level.

Bryn Celli Ddu, Anglesey, Wales

This Neolithic chambered tomb, whose name translates to “Mound in the Dark Grove,” aligns perfectly with the midsummer sunrise. On the solstice, sunlight pierces the tomb’s passage, illuminating its inner chamber — a phenomenon that connects us directly to our prehistoric ancestors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avebury, Wiltshire

Avebury is not only home to Britain’s biggest stone circle, but also a sacred landscape of standing stones, burial sites, and the immense Silbury Hill.

Glastonbury Tor, Somerset

Topped with a 15th-century tower, this mystical hill is soaked in legend and symbolism.

Set against the dramatic fells of the Lake District, Castlerigg offers a hauntingly beautiful setting for the solstice. It’s less crowded than Stonehenge, but just as moving.