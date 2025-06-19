Summer Solstice 2025: Top UK locations to celebrate shortest night of the year; list includes Avesbury and Shetland
With the arrival of the Summer Solstice, many people will go to stunning destinations throughout the world, which provide breath-taking landscapes, ancient traditions, and vibrant festivals that capture the essence of the celestial event.
Set to take place on Saturday, June 21, Summer Solstice is a celestial phenomenon that marks the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer in the Northern hemisphere. It occurs when the Earth's axial tilt is most inclined towards the sun, resulting in the sun reaching its highest point in the sky.
Various cultures celebrate the arrival of the Summer Solstice, as it symbolises the triumph of light and warmth over darkness and cold. If you’re thinking of trying out something different for your holiday this year, these are some of the best places around Europe to usher in the summer.
The list, created by travel experts at TimeOut, includes popular holiday spots such as the Lake District and Somerset.
Popular UK spots for Summer Solstice celebrations
Stonehenge, Wiltshire
Thousands gather at this iconic Neolithic site each year to witness the sun rise directly behind the Heel Stone, sending rays of light into the centre of the ancient circle.
Rollright Stones, Oxfordshire
Hidden in the lush countryside on the Oxfordshire–Warwickshire border, this lesser-known site dates back to at least 3500 BC. Visitors gather here each midsummer morning for a more peaceful and reflective sunrise experience.
Shetland, Northern Isles
Head far north to witness the ethereal simmer dim — a twilight glow that fills the sky around the solstice.
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
Unlikely as it sounds, Milton Keynes was designed in the 1960s with sun worship in mind. The sunrise lines up with Midsummer Boulevard, and the Light Pyramid marks the solstice sun’s rise, blending ancient reverence with modern geometry.
Ben Nevis, Scottish Highlands
For a truly awe-inspiring solstice, summit Ben Nevis overnight and watch the sun rise from 1,345 metres above sea level.
Bryn Celli Ddu, Anglesey, Wales
This Neolithic chambered tomb, whose name translates to “Mound in the Dark Grove,” aligns perfectly with the midsummer sunrise. On the solstice, sunlight pierces the tomb’s passage, illuminating its inner chamber — a phenomenon that connects us directly to our prehistoric ancestors.
Avebury, Wiltshire
Avebury is not only home to Britain’s biggest stone circle, but also a sacred landscape of standing stones, burial sites, and the immense Silbury Hill.
Glastonbury Tor, Somerset
Topped with a 15th-century tower, this mystical hill is soaked in legend and symbolism.
Set against the dramatic fells of the Lake District, Castlerigg offers a hauntingly beautiful setting for the solstice. It’s less crowded than Stonehenge, but just as moving.