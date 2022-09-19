Major supermarkets, including Sainsbury's, Tesco and Aldi, will close or reduce opening hours for the Queen's funeral

Several major supermarkets have announced plans to close their doors today (19 September) as a mark of respect to the Queen.

Some stores will be closed for the full day of the state funeral and others will reduce their opening hours for the day.

Major supermarkets will close or reduce opening hours for the Queen’s funeral (Photo: Getty Images)

Which supermarkets will be closed for the Queen’s funeral?

Listed are the opening hours for all the major supermarkets today, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has confirmed it will keep its stores shut on Monday 19 September. The retailer said its main supermarkets will be closed, along with its Argos shops, on the day of the funeral.

However, convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open during the evening.

A spokeswoman for the retailer said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, September 19. This includes Groceries Online and Argos Fast Track delivery.

“Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5 pm-10 pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person. We thank our customers for their understanding.”

Aldi

Aldi has also confirmed it will close all of its stores for the Queen’s funeral. On Twitter, the company said: “As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday, September 19 to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Morrisons

Morrisons has also confirmed its supermarkets will close on 19 September. In a statement, a spokesperson said: “All our supermarkets will be closed on Monday September 19 as a mark of respect and so colleagues can pay tribute to Her Majesty.”

“At 5pm our petrol filling stations will reopen.”

Asda

Asda has said it will shut all its stores until 5pm today to allow staff to watch the funeral. An Asda spokesman said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday September 19 until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.” Asda will not be offering online deliveries today. The spokesperson added: “All our stores will close by midnight on Sunday September 18 and reopen at 5pm on Monday September 19.”

Waitrose and John Lewis

John Lewis will close all of its stores as a mark of respect for the Queen on Monday 19 September. Parent business The John Lewis Partnership said it will shut John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets all day for the funeral.

Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer of The John Lewis Partnership, said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect, and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers.”

The group added that there may be “a very limited number of Waitrose stores” near the route of the funeral procession which will remain open to serve members of the public nearby. However, it stressed that these shops would close during the funeral itself.

Lidl

Lidl has confirmed it will close all its stores across Britain on the day of the funeral. A spokesman said: “We are grateful to all Lidl customers for their understanding and will be keeping all who mourn Her Royal Highness in our thoughts during this time.”

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer will close all of its stores and pause its delivery services for the Queen’s funeral. A small number of stores in the London area will remain open to allow mourners in the capital to grab a drink or a bite to eat.

Stuart Machin, CEO of M&S said: “All of us at M&S – and indeed across the country and beyond - feel a real and deep sense of loss and sadness at the passing of Her Majesty, as well as huge respect for the grace with which His Majesty King Charles III and the wider Royal Family have led the nation in our mourning.”

Tesco

Tesco has confirmed that its large stores will be closed all day on Monday and its Express stores will be closed until 5pm. The retailer has also cancelled online orders on the day of the funeral.

Tesco UK CEO Jason Tarry said: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, as well as our gratitude to Her Majesty The Queen for her unwavering service. On Monday 19 September, in order for our colleagues to pay their respects, our large stores will be closed all day and our Express stores will remain closed until 5 pm.”

Co-op

Co-op stores will be closed until 5pm on Monday, except for some stores in central London and towards Windsor, to serve those who are part of the funeral, according to Sky News. Online orders and deliveries will re-start at 5pm.

Do shops have to close for the Queen’s funeral?