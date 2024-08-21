Superyacht latest: Two more bodies found as five confirmed dead after Bayesian yacht sinks off Sicily coast
Earlier today, two bodies were found in the cabin wreckage, with one said to be a ‘heavily-built male.’ The identities have not yet been made public. A body was reportedly pulled from the water near the site of the sunken yacht on Wednesday afternoon.
A green body bag was taken back to the port of Porticello where dozens of emergency services staff were waiting. They are the second and third victims of the shipwreck to be found after the remains of the cook, Recaldo Thomas, was located shortly after the tragedy struck.
British tech tycoon Mike Lynch is said to be among those still unaccounted for after the Bayesian sank. The missing include four Britons and two Americans, five of whom have been identified publicly.
It includes Mr Lynch, who was recently acquitted of fraud after a trial in the US over the sale of Autonmy to HP in 2011, his daughter Hannah and Jonathan Bloomer, who is Morgan Stanley’s International chair.
The Italian Coastguard had not previously ruled out the possibility that those missing, including technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, might still be alive, with experts speculating that air pockets could have formed as the yacht sank.
