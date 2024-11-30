A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was reportedly stabbed to death in south London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to an address on Greenland Quay, Surrey Quays, at about 3pm on Friday after reports that a woman, in her 60s, had been stabbed, the Metropolitan Police said.

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended, and the woman was taken to hospital where she later died.A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said: “We received multiple calls from members of the public close to the scene with concerns for the victim yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to an address on Greenland Quay, Surrey Quays, at about 3pm on Friday after reports that a woman, in her 60s, had been stabbed, the Metropolitan Police said. | Getty

“Officers, together with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, responded quickly but, sadly, the woman in her 60s died in hospital yesterday evening.

“Our specialist crime command are continuing inquiries today and, at this stage, we believe that this was an isolated incident with the man and woman known to each other.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC ref CAD 4235/29November on the social media platform X.