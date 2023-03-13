Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart says it is not yet known if there have been any injuries or fatalities

At least one house appears to have been destroyed, after the suspected gas explosion in Swansea (Photo credit: Rob Stewart/Swansea Council)

A major incident has been declared in Swansea, after a suspected gas explosion.

South Wales Police say emergency services are responding to an incident on the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road in Morriston, and are asking the public to please avoid the area while they deal with the incident.

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said on Twitter his thoughts are with residents after the suspected gas explosion, which "looks like an extremely serious incident". Council was trying and establish if everyone was safe, he said.

"Our teams are onsite and working with the emergency services... It is not known at this time if there are any injuries or fatalities," he said.

A spokesperson for local gas company Wales & West Utilities said the cause of the explosion was still under investigation. “We were called to reports of an explosion at a property in the Clydach Road area of Swansea this morning... and immediately sent a team of engineers.

“On arrival, we found that there had been severe structural damage to the property and the emergency services were in control of the scene. We are now working with them to make the area safe – as we do on all incidents of this nature,” they said. “We do not yet know the cause of the explosion and our engineers will continue to support the emergency services as they carry out their work.”

Neighbours have told Wales Online there was damage to a number of nearby houses. Leanne Lewis, who was visiting her mother, said she ran outside when she heard the explosion and "saw all the debris" covering the street.

"There was dust rubble, and the glass in the windows next to the house were all blown. The noise was just horrendous and I thought there had been a big crash," she said. Residents have reported been reported that two people were pulled from one of the properties, Wales Online says.