Officers were called to the Grange Park address in the early hours of Monday morning

Wiltshire Police have launched an investigation after finding the newborn baby dead in the Swindon home. (Credit: SWNS)

A newborn baby has been found dead at home in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police officers were called the property - located in the Grange Park area of the town - in the early hours of Monday (1 August) morning, after the baby was pronouced dead by paramedics.

An investigation into the death of the infant has now been launched.

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: “We were called by the ambulance service to a report of a death of a newborn baby at an address in Grange Park in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Forensic teams have remained at the property, with a crime scene also in place.