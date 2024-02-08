Tally Ho pub fire: firefighters battle blaze at North Finchley pub as blaze stretches over two floors
Firefighters in London have tackled a fire at a pub in North Finchley.
The first and second floor of the Tally Ho pub on High Road in the north-east London neighbourhood were alight at around 11am. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from London Fire brigade were sent to the scene to help deal with the blaze after London Fire Brigade received 13 calls from members of the public.
One person has been treated for smoke inhalation as a result. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
A statement from London Fire Brigade read: "The fire has been brought under control by firefighters but crews will remain on scene fully extinguishing the fire and to dampen down. Road closures remain in place and members of the public are asked to continue to avoid the area."
Footage on social media showed smoke pouring onto the street as the blaze took over the two floors of the pub. Road closures are in place from Ballards Lane (Tally Ho Corner) to A1003 Woodhouse Road/Kingsway.
