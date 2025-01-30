Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenage girls visiting London on a student exchange have gone missing.

Two teenagers visiting London from Morocco have gone missing, police have said. The girls were in the capital as part of a student exchange programme but have not been seen since Tuesday (January 28).

Douae, 14, and 15-year-old Houda, were last seen leaving the hostel they were staying at in Tavistock Place, WC1 at around 8.30pm. Both girls had arrived in London on Saturday (January 25) for a week-long stay.

The exchange programme they are said to have travelled with was said to be ‘independent’, run by a private company and not attached to a specific school. They were due to return to Morocco this Saturday (February 1).

Police are now appealing for the public’s help to find the girls after they were reported missing. Detective Chief Inspector Sarb Kaur from the Central North Command Unit said: “We are appealing for any information about Douae and Houda’s whereabouts.

“They have travelled from Morocco and are in a city and country that is not familiar to them, so the longer they remain missing then the greater our concern for their welfare is. A team of detectives is working tirelessly to locate them and we are liaising with the Moroccan embassy and the company who organised the visit to ensure their families in Morocco are kept updated with any developments.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote ref 01/7101825/25. For an immediate sighting of Douae and Houda call 999 immediately.