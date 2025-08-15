A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after the death of a 13-year-old girl.

The schoolgirl was found dead in a block of flats. Paramedics called police at 11.30pm on Monday and she died a few hours later in hospital.

A post mortem examination on Wednesday concluded the girl’s death was unexplained pending further investigation.

She was found in flat in Sheepridge Road, Huddersfield, and a 16-year-old boy from Huddersfield who was arrested on suspicion of murder and rape, remains in police custody.

Det Chief Insp Stacey Atkinson of West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team, said “We are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries today following the death of a 13-year-old girl following an incident at a flat on Sheepridge Road.

“A post mortem was not able to determine how she died, and we continue to treat her death as unexplained at this time, pending more enquiries. Those enquiries are complex and are likely to be lengthy as we work to fully understand the circumstances of the girl’s death. Specially trained officers are supporting her family at this time.”

The boy was also arrested on suspicion of another offence of rape relating to a 16-year-old girl from a separate incident elsewhere in Kirklees.