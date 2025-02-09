Teenager found dead at Stirling University student halls - Police Scotland investigating

The body of a teenager has been discovered in a student accommodation building at Stirling University.

The body of a man has been found in a student accommodation building at Stirling University. Police were called to the Alexander Court area of Bridge of Allan at about 2.20pm on Friday (February 7) after reports of a sudden death.

There an 18-year-old man was found dead. His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Friday, February 7 2025, officers were called to the Alexander Court area of Bridge of Allan following the sudden death of an 18-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

