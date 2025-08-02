A 19-year-old was murdered at a football complex - and his killer is on the loose

The 19-year-old was attacked just before 9pm last night in a car park. He was stabbed several times and died later from his injuries.

No arrests have been made yet as police investigate what led to the stabbing - and also try to find the person or people behind it.

Det Chief Insp John Charlton said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends after this tragic and upsetting incident - our specially trained officers are supporting them at this difficult time.

“This incident will have shocked the community and distressed anyone who witnessed it, but we believe this was a targeted attack with no wider threat. We have several scenes in place with the investigation ongoing in order to identify and apprehend the offenders responsible.

“There will be officers in the area today and in the coming days as we are determined to bring the family the answers they deserve.”

The incident happened in the car park of the Powerleague football complex in Market Street, Bury, in Greater Manchester.

Information can be given to Greater Manchester Police by calling 101 and quoting log 3354-01/08/25. Anonymous tips can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.