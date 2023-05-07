For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Man charged with murder of woman stabbed to death in Brixton
5 hours ago UK ticket-holder comes forward to claim £46.2m EuroMillions prize
8 hours ago Eight killed in shooting at Texas shopping mall
22 hours ago Police ‘understand public concern’ after 52 coronation arrests made
1 day ago Coronation flypast ‘scaled down’ due to adverse weather
1 day ago Virgin Media internet returns after ‘brief issue’ is fixed

Terrifying moment sink hole opened in the road and swallowed car

Cops were forced to close the road

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 hours ago

A sinkhole opened up in a busy street and swallowed a car causing cops to shut the road.

The car was left wedged in the sinkhole with its front wheel trapped but incredibly no one was injured. Road users on Carlton Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire., were forced to drive around the large sinkhole after it opened up at 9.00am on Saturday (6 May) morning.

Cops were forced to close the road after the elderly Skoda Fabia driver accidentally trapped his car. Locals said the area is prone to random holes forming as the road is built on top of an old drain.

Most Popular

Car swallowed by sinkhole. Picture: Russell Gull / SWNSCar swallowed by sinkhole. Picture: Russell Gull / SWNS
Car swallowed by sinkhole. Picture: Russell Gull / SWNS

Russell Gull, the owner of Res Barbers, helped the trapped driver out of his sunken car.

He said: "The first thing I noticed was a man warning us there was a pothole. One car went round it but the next just drove straight ahead and dove right in.

"We helped the guy out, he was elderly, but seemed okay, just a bit shaken."

Related topics:CarsRoad Closures