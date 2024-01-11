Tesco revealed that sales over Christmas increased by more than 6%, with the supermarket expected to report bigger-than-expected profits

Tesco is set to announce bigger-than-expected profits after record sales over the 2023 Christmas period. (Credit: Getty Images)

Supermarket giant Tesco is set to announce bumper profits after shoppers flocked to stores over the Christmas period leading to record sales.

The supermarket noted a 6.8% increase in sales in the six weeks to January 2024 year-on-year. Like-for-like retail sales also rose by 6% compared to the 2022 Christmas period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco bosses have pointed towards the use of investment to keep prices low as a reason for urging shoppers to use the supermarket. Prices were cut on "nearly 2,700" products", according to the retailer, as an incentive to stop customers from choosing budget supermarkets such as Aldi or Lidl. It comes after Tesco also reported an increase of 6.6% over the 13 week period until November 25.

Ken Murphy, chief executive of the retailer, said: “The Tesco team has worked harder than ever to help customers celebrate this Christmas, with our strongest ever range of great value, fantastic quality food. Our powerful combination of great value, quality, availability and service means that we head into the new year in great shape to keep delivering for customers.”

Tesco has now said that it expected bigger-than-projected profits as a result of the healthy Christmas sales. A retail-adjusted operating profit of £2.75billion is now expected, slightly up from the previously forecast range of between £2.6bn and £2.7bn.