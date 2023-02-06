Emma Lewis’ injuries included deep cuts on her left shoulder, right thigh and knee - as well as the wound on her face and severed tendons in her right foot.

A backpacker's trip to Thailand turned into a "holiday from hell" after she crashed a moped through a window and sliced her face open, needing 56 stitches.

Emma Lewis, 24, was driving when she lost control of the moped and crashed into a house window while on the way to go snorkeling in Ko Pha-ngan. Her injuries included five centimetre cuts on her left shoulder, right thigh and knee - as well as the wound on her face and a severed tendons in her right foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However Emma dodged a £20,000 medical bill after taking out a £200 travel insurance policy before her trip. And she urged other travellers to do the same - to avoid a huge bill in the worst case scenario.

She said: “It only cost £200 to take the policy out, and it saved me over £20,000 in medical bills.“ I posted it on TikTok in the hopes that someone might see it and decide to buy travel insurance, too.

Emma Lewis, 24, was driving when she lost control of the moped and crashed into a house window while on the way to go snorkeling in Ko Pha-ngan. Credit: SWNS

“If you’re going to be riding mopeds in Thailand - make sure you’re covered. Always wear a helmet, and make sure you’re renting. It might seem like a lot at first, but £200 is so worth it when it comes to situations like this.”

Emma’s horror crash happened on the way to a snorkelling trip in Ko Pha-ngan. She smashed through a window, cutting her face, shoulder, right leg and foot. A taxi driver came quickly to her aid when he witnessed the aftermath of the crash and drove her to a local medical clinic.

Emma in hospital. Credit: SWNS

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was "x-rayed and packed with gauze" before being rushed to Bangkok Hospital, Samui, in two ambulances and a speedboat. Emma was treated with 56 stitches, before returning to the UK for a skin graft on her foot. Four months later, she is now almost-fully recovered. Her scarring wasn't permanent - but she'll have to use factor 30 sunscreen on her face whenever she leaves the house for the rest of the year.

Emma, a student, from Basingstoke, Hampshire, said: "The glass window shattered and that's how I got all my injuries. The glass cut the top of my right foot and there was complete skin loss.

Emma was “x-rayed and packed with gauze” before being rushed to a hospital in Bangkok with two ambulances and a speedboat. Credit: Emma Lewis / SWNS

"The wound was five-centimetres-by-five-centimetres deep - you could see inside. They needed to take skin from my left hip to cover it. It was like something out of Halloween - it was horrible. The operation in Thailand alone would've cost £10,000, as well as the stitches and seven-day stay.

"The nurses were really nice, but they'd keep coming into my room at 2am with a card machine." After coming down from the "adrenaline," Emma struggled with the language barrier.

Emma in hospital. Credit: Emma Lewis/SWNS

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The communication barrier was quite hard - there was a lot of Google Translate going on," she said. "As a vegetarian, I struggled with the food as well. It was a struggle having to eat tofu and rice every single meal."

While waiting to be flown back to London for surgery, the added pressure of a potential £20k medical bill added "a lot of stress" to Emma's situation.