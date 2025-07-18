A council is doubling down on a plan to fine people for swearing in public.

KentOnline reports that Thanet District Council has renewed a bid to come down hard on those effing and jeffing on its streets. Thanet is on the tip of Kent and covers towns such as Margate, Broadstairs and Ramsgate.

Last year it brought in a Public Space Protection Order - but then rescinded it after the Free Speech Union threatened a potentially costly judicial review in the High Court.

But now - beware pottymouths - the plan is returning.

District council papers say: “The council sought to implement a PSPO in similar terms to the one that it is currently proposed in the summer of last year. This was, however, subject to the threat of legal challenge.

“As a result, a decision was made not to implement this PSPO. Since that time police report experiencing increased difficulties in managing some of the identified forms of anti-social behaviour.”

The council does, however, make clear that it is aimed at swearing that goes with thuggish behaviour.

A line in the report says: “The restriction is not intended to penalise casual or non-directed swearing. To be enforceable, the behaviour must be both foul or abusive in nature and likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to a reasonable person.”

And it also says that antisocial behaviour is “an issue in the Ramsgate, Margate, Westgate and Broadstairs areas”.