Many holidaymakers have faced major disruption at airports this year as the travel industry recovers from the pandemic. But which UK airports have performed the best for getting travellers away and back home on time?

The air travel industry has had a turbulent year so far, with staff shortages leading to disruption for many.

Official airport punctuality figures haven’t yet been released for the Easter and spring half-term holidays, when many airports experienced problems.

But figures have been released for the first three months of this year, showing 1.5% of flights were cancelled, up from 0.9% of flights cancelled in the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysis of the Civil Aviation Authority figures show the number of delayed flights has remained about the same as before the pandemic, at 20%.

But some airports have better punctuality figures than others. Here are the airports which had the highest proportion of flights leaving and departing on time in the first three months of this year.

1. Belfast George Best Belfast City Airport had the best performance of any UK airport, with 89.4% of flights being on time.

2. Teesside Teesside International Airport was second, with 87.9% of flights on time.

3. Exeter Exeter Airport was another strong performer, with 87.2% of departures and arrivals running on schedule.

4. East Midlands East Midlands International Airport was next, with 87.2% of its flights running on time.