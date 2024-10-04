Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five people have been injured after a car ‘deliberately’ ploughed into a group of pedestrians in Birmingham city centre.

Emergency services were called to Livery Street after five men were struck by the vehicle at 3.13am on Friday (October 4) outside the popular The Tunnel Club. One victim suffered "multiple serious injuries" while four others were treated for "potentially serious injuries" and were also taken to hospital.

According to their website, the club hosted a Freshers event on Thursday evening, which would have seen hundreds of new students celebrating the start of university.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating after a number of people were injured after, it is believed, they were deliberately driven at in Birmingham this morning. We were called to Livery Street shortly after 3am after a report of a disorder involving a group.

“Officers attended and five people were found injured. One man was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody at this time, while we are still actively searching for the driver and the car involved.

“We are treating this incident as a targeted attack and are stepping up our patrols in the area today for reassurance. We are asking anyone who saw what happened, especially those with photos or video, to get in touch with us via 101 or Live Chat quoting log 315 of 4 October.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent four ambulances, two paramedics officers a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

A service spokeswoman said the first resource arrived in five minutes and added: “On arrival, crews found five patients. The first patient, a male pedestrian, was treated by ambulance crews for multiple serious injuries.

“He was taken to a Major Trauma Centre for further treatment with MERIT travelling on board to continue care en route. Four other men, also pedestrians, were all treated by medics for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”