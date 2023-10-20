The Tweenies, Bananas in Pyjamas, Rosie and Jim - which UK kids TV shows do you want to see return?

An iconic children's TV show is making a comeback to TV screens 50 years after it originally aired. The Wombles will return with a modernised version said to be already in the works.

Deadline has reported that How to Train Your Dragon's Will Davies is writing the new series of the show and it is being produced by Altitude TV. It means we'll once again see Uncle Bulgaria and co, freed from their home underground Wimbledon Common.

The kids' show originally aired between 1973 and 1975 and has since returned a couple of times. There was an initial reboot in the late 1990s and then CGI version in 2015 that ended up being cut due to financial constraints.

But the big news about the show returning has us wondering what other children's TV shows from the past we ought to see on the small screen again.

The Tweenies

Another iconic TV show. This one was like Friends for children, but - obviously - with less sex and more songs being sung. What I'd do to hear THAT intro song again. The show originally aired from 1999 to 2002 and featured characters Fizz, Milo, Jake, and more.

It followed the crew on many adventures including visiting a farm, learning new songs, and watching puppet shows. It originally aired on the BBC before being shown on CBeebies.

Bagpuss

This animated series goes back a bit further. At the same time The Wombles were first shown, so was Bagpuss.

This show followed Bagpuss - 'The Most Important, The Most Beautiful, The Most Magical Saggy, Old Cloth Cat in the Whole, Wide World - and his mice friends during the turn of the 20th century.

Although only 13 episodes were ever made, it is still very fondly remembered after first airing in 1974. In a poll, run in 1999 by the BBC, to find the UK's favourite children's television programme, it came out top.

Rosie and Jim

A memorable show from my childhood. Rosie and Jim were two ragdolls who lived on a narrowboat - creatively called The Ragdoll. They would come alive when no one was looking to explore the world around them on England's rivers and canals - usually causing trouble along the way.

The show originally aired from 1990 to 2000 but was frequently repeated until around 2004. It was broadcast on ITV and the narrowboat was owned by three different characters during the show's run.

Arthur

A kids' show from the US that made a big impact from the UK. Arthur was aired in the UK on CBBC. The show was aimed at kids between four and eight, but we know it was also a favourite of older children and probably some parents too.

Over 253 episodes based on a book, we followed Arthur, an aardvark, who lives in the fictional town of Elwood. The show often dealt with important issues such as asthma, dyslexia, cancer, and diabetes. It was the third longest-running animated show in the US behind South Park and The Simpsons.

Hey Arnold

Arnold, Hela, and Gerald are iconic characters from many of our childhoods. The show aired in the UK on the Nickelodeon channel from 1996 to 2004. The episodes centred on Arnold - a character with a memorable American football-like head shape - as he navigated urban life with his friends.

In March 2016 a TV film that continued the series was announced and released in 2017. Regardless, we want to see Hey Arnold back on the small screen for us to enjoy more regularly.

Bananas in Pyjamas

A kids' show which was literally as bonkers as the title suggests. And yet, it is still remembered so fondly.

This was an Australian show that made its way over to the UK in the 1990s. The characters - named B1 and B2 - are said to have been inspired by the 1969 song of the same title by Carey Blyton.