Eleven school students were triaged by the ambulance service following a crash involving two school buses. The school buses were from Thomas Adams School, in Wem, in the after-school crash on Tuesday on the B5476 between Shrewsbury and Wem.

A spokesperson for Thomas Adams School said at 5.45pm: "Two Lakeside school buses have been involved in a road traffic collision after school today on the B5476. The road is currently closed.

"The majority of children have now left the scene of the accident and are home bound. 11 students remain and are being triaged by the ambulance service as a precaution."

The statement continued: "Headteacher, Mr Cooper, along with four staff are at the scene supporting students. Lakeside Coaches will transfer the remaining children home. There are no serious injuries."

A spokesperson for Lakeside Coaches said the company will launch an investigation into the circumstances. "An anecdotal report from the scene says there have been minor injuries and that the ambulance service is checking people over. The driver is OK. We will be holding an investigation into the circumstances. We sent a replacement coach immediately to take the children home."

West Mercia Police said at 4.21pm on social media that the B5476 between Shrewsbury and Wem was shut. Officers have asked drivers to "please find alternative routes while we deal".

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers are currently at a collision on the B5476 between Shrewsbury and Wem following a report we received this afternoon around 3.50pm.

"The collision involved two buses. At present it is not thought that either the driver or passengers have sustained serious injuries. Officers will remain at the scene until replacement buses arrive and the road is clear."