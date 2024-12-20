A grieving family has paid tribute to a 13-year-old who was found dead on a railway line.

Thomas Reynolds was discovered on the line at 4.35pm on Sunday. Despite the attention of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene

The incident, which happened near Culcheth in Cheshire, is not being treated as suspicious.

Thomas Reynolds, who died on the railway line near Culcheth in Cheshire on Sunday | Issued by British Transport Police

Paying tribute to her son, his mum said: “Thomas was an incredibly loving and caring son, big brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to so many. He was loved so much by us all. Thomas had such a bright future ahead of him and it is tragic that his life has been cut so short.

“He was such a bright, beautiful, funny boy who will leave a lasting legacy on everyone who knew him. He would help anyone in a heartbeat and it’s been incredibly humbling to hear so many stories about the impact he had on people’s lives.

“We are truly devastated and heartbroken as a family with the loss of our beautiful boy. Our lives will truly never be the same again.“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has come forward and offered their kind words of support. We have been comforted by messages from family and friends.”