Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and the production of cannabis after a house explosion in Newcastle that killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy.

The blast happened in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, in the early hours of October 16.

On Wednesday, three men were arrested each on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter and one of the production of a class B drug, namely cannabis, Northumbria Police said. Two men in their 30s and one in his 50s remain in police custody.

Seven-year-old Archie York and Jason “Jay” Laws, 35, died in the explosion. Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith said: “This has been a truly tragic incident which resulted in the loss of two lives.

The scene at Violet Close in Benwell, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, after three adults and one child were taken to hospital following a large fire in the residential street overnight. Emergency services were called to the incident shortly before 1am on Wednesday.

“As a result of our ongoing inquiries, three men have today been arrested in connection with the explosion. Our investigation will remain ongoing as we seek to provide answers to what has happened.

“We would continue to ask people to avoid speculation surrounding this incident both online and in the community. Anyone with any information which could assist our inquiries should contact us as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”

