Three brothers have been banned from entering Peterborough city centre after authorities raised concerns about their alleged exploitation of homeless individuals.

Joseph Lamb, 35, Lucas Lamb, 36, and Fred Lamb, 42, have been issued Slavery and Trafficking Risk Orders (STROs) following an application by the Peterborough City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

The brothers were initially served with interim orders in October 2023, after police received reports that they had been exploiting and assaulting homeless people over a long period.

Under the new orders, Joseph and Fred, are banned from the city centre until September 2029, except for pre-arranged medical appointments. Lucas is also subject to the same restrictions until October 2029. Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence, punishable by up to five years in prison.

PC Tom Cates, from Peterborough’s City Centre NPT said: “These orders restrict the activities of an unconvicted person where there is a risk they will commit a slavery or trafficking offence, and protect potential victims from physical or psychological harm. The behaviour and threats the brothers directed at their victims were very concerning, and action had to be taken to protect vulnerable people.

“Since being served with the interim order, Fred has been convicted of nine breaches, with him being jailed twice last month. We will continue to enforce this order by arresting for every breach and putting them before the courts.”