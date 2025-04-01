Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people have been killed after a bus and car collided near an airport.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Bedfont Road, Feltham, at around 11.55pm on Monday, where officers found both vehicles on fire. It is about half a mile from Heathrow,

Three people who were in the car were pronounced dead at the scene while a fourth was taken to hospital. Two passengers in the bus, an H26 service bound for Hatton Cross, were also taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.

Other passengers were treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene. London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

LFB Assistant Commissioner Paul McCourt said: “The thoughts of everyone within the Brigade are with the families impacted by this tragic incident. I’d like to thank our crews and emergency service colleagues for the determination and dedication they showed when responding to this difficult situation.

“The Brigade will speak with our firefighters that attended and offer support through our counselling and trauma services where required.”

Firefighters sent crews from Feltham and Heston stations and the blaze was out by 1.41am on Tuesday. Roads in the area will remain closed while the police investigation continues.

Anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact 101 quoting CAD 8411.