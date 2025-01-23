Three mobile down as network says 'sorry' for outage after users unable to make calls
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
According to Downdetector, 10,000 users in the UK have reported issues with the mobile network, leaving the majority of customers unable to make calls as of 2.50pm on Thursday (January 23).
Most reported locations include Manchester, Glasgow, London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Hackney and Islington. One user said: “Not been able to make phone calls since about 1 p.m. West London area. Internet seems to be working okay.” Another said: “Three voice calls unavailable in Sandbach, Cheshire. Silence and the “call failed” message.”
In a statement posted on social media, Three Network says: “We're aware of an issue affecting a small percentage of voice services, our team are working hard to fix this as soon as possible. We're really sorry for any inconvenience caused. Data services and 999 calls are unaffected, please bear with us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.