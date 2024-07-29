Three people, including woman, die after motorcycle crash in Scottish Borders as police issue appeal

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
4 minutes ago
Three people, including a woman, have died following a motorcycle crash in the Scottish Borders.

Police Scotland said a man, 29, another man, 23 and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash involving two motorbikes, a Suzuki GSXR and a Kawasaki ZX1400 at about 2.30pm on the A6088, forcing the closure of the road for seven hours.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who died. Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

Three killed in motorcycle crash in the Scottish Borders

“If you were in the area at the time and have information, including dash cam, that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.”

Police Scotland are asking anyone who can help to call them on 101, quoting incident number 2028 of 28 July 28, 2024.

