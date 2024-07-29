Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three people, including a woman, have died following a motorcycle crash in the Scottish Borders.

Police Scotland said a man, 29, another man, 23 and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash involving two motorbikes, a Suzuki GSXR and a Kawasaki ZX1400 at about 2.30pm on the A6088, forcing the closure of the road for seven hours.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who died. Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three killed in motorcycle crash in the Scottish Borders | Getty Images

“If you were in the area at the time and have information, including dash cam, that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.”