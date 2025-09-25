After widespread outrage at Oasis ticket sales that left some fans feeling “ripped off”, Ticketmaster has announced it will change the way it organises sales for big events.

Fans in online queues will be told the range of prices for concert tickets when they join, and be told if and when cheaper seats sell out, through regular updates. These are among the new commitments made by Ticketmaster.

Buyers will also be told at least 24 hours before a sale begins if tiered pricing will be used and what that means, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said.

More than 900,000 tickets were sold for Oasis’s comeback tour, while many faced lengthy queues and failed to get tickets. Thousands of fans had their tickets cancelled after a crackdown on bots.

The competition regulator said the formal commitments from Ticketmaster would “make sure fans have the information they need when they spend their hard-earned cash to see the artists they love”.

The moves follow the CMA’s investigation into the way Ticketmaster sold Oasis tickets in 2024. The probe found Ticketmaster did not tell fans waiting in lengthy queues that standing tickets were being sold at two different prices, and that prices would jump as soon as the cheap tickets sold out.

Ticketmaster sold some “platinum” tickets at almost two and a half times the price of “standard” tickets, without sufficient explanation that these offered no additional benefits in the same areas of the venue, the CMA said.

In response, the CMA said Ticketmaster must now tell fans 24 hours in advance if a tiered pricing system is being used – as it was for Oasis standing tickets.

This means fans will know beforehand if there are multiple prices for the same type of ticket, and that more expensive ones will be released once the cheapest sell out.

Ticketmaster must also provide more information about ticket prices during online queues, helping fans anticipate how much they might have to pay. This includes setting out the range of prices available for the event when people join the queue and updating fans swiftly when the cheaper tickets sell out.

Ticketmaster must also describe tickets accurately and not use any misleading labels to avoid giving the impression that one ticket is better than another when that is not the case.

Ticketmaster must now regularly report how it has implemented the undertakings over the next two years to ensure “robust” compliance, with any failure to do so resulting in possible enforcement action.

While many fans were under the impression that Ticketmaster used an algorithmic pricing model during the Oasis sale – with ticket prices adjusted in real time according to changing conditions such as high demand – also known as ‘dynamic pricing’, the CMA had not found evidence that this was the case.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “Fans who spend their hard-earned money to see artists they love deserve to see clear, accurate information, upfront. We can’t ensure every fan gets a ticket for events as popular as the Oasis tour, but we can help ensure that next time an event like this comes along, fans have the information they need, when they need it.

“The changes we’ve secured will give fans more information about prices and clear descriptions of exactly what they are getting for their money. If Ticketmaster fails to deliver on these changes, we won’t hesitate to take further action.”

The CMA said Ticketmaster had made the commitments voluntarily and without any admission of wrongdoing or liability.

Ticketmaster said: “We welcome the CMA’s confirmation there was no dynamic pricing, no unfair practices and that we did not breach consumer law. To further improve the customer experience, we’ve voluntarily committed to clearer communication about ticket prices in queues. This builds on our capped resale, strong bot protection and clear pricing displays — and we encourage the CMA to hold the entire industry to these same standards.”

Which? consumer law expert Lisa Webb said: “While it’s positive that Ticketmaster has agreed to follow the rules moving forward, it is disappointing that the CMA is not using its power to demand refunds for fans.

“Those who felt ripped off when buying Oasis tickets last year will undoubtedly feel let down that Ticketmaster hasn’t been held to account for its past behaviour. Since this incident the CMA has been given stronger powers. It needs to show that it is willing to use them to create a meaningful deterrent for breaches of consumer law.”