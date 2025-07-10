Tidworth delivery van: Boy, 9, killed in Wiltshire street after being hit by delivery van
Emergency services were called to a collision involving a vehicle and the young pedestrian. The boy was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, stopped at the scene, but no arrests were made. Locals said he had been making deliveries at the time.
One shocked local said: “The kid was playing and ran out. I don't think anyone was to blame. Some of the families around here heard it and ran out to help get the child out from under the vehicle.”
It happened in Oak Close, Tidworth, Wiltshire, at around 7.05pm on Wednesday.
Ambulance crews, Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance and police were sent out.
Wiltshire Police said: "A child has sadly died following a collision with a van in Tidworth. At around 7.05pm, we received a report of a collision in Oak Close, Tidworth, between a van and a pedestrian – a ten-year-old boy.
"Sadly, the boy was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers. The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, stopped at the scene. No arrests were made.
"Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 305 of July 9."
