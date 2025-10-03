Tina McEntee: Tributes paid to young Co Armagh mother of two who has tragically died
It is understood Tina McEntee was found at her home on Thursday.
Ms McEntee, who was the mother of two boys, lost her own mother Catherine in tragic circumstances just four years ago.
Paying tribute to Tina on social media, one friend said: “I have no words. The news is devastating. You were the nicest girl with the biggest heart and the best mummy to your boys. Rest in peace gorgeous girl. Thinking of your boys and your family and friends.”
Another person wrote: “I have no words. Guide your boys, family and friends through this and every day after.”
One friend said: “Rest easy Tina McEntee. Look over your wee babies. Just awful.”
She lived in in Aghagallon near Lurgan in Northern Ireland.