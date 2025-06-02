An 18-month-old child has suffered potentially life-changing burns following an explosion on a boat on the River Thames in Gloucestershire.

Wiltshire Police said they were alerted to the incident near Lechlade at around noon on Saturday (May 31). The boat, which was away from the riverbank at the time, caught fire and all nine people on board – five adults and four children aged between 18 months and seven years – were thrown into the water.

All nine were taken to hospital for treatment. As of Monday afternoon, three people remain in hospital in stable condition. Among them is the toddler, who suffered what police described as “potentially life-changing burns.”

Detective Superintendent Joe Garrity said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident. “It is a miracle there were no fatalities, and much of that must be put down to the response of two holidaymakers from Wales who happened to be passing.

“With no thought for their own safety, they jumped into the Thames to help save the lives of those involved, some of whom couldn’t swim. It was heroic bravery.”

Garrity also praised the emergency response, adding: “I would also like to thank Gloucestershire and Thames Valley police officers who were the first to respond to the incident, RAF Fairford who also provided support, and the ambulance and fire services.”

A cordon remains in place on the river to ensure the safety of other canal users and to allow investigators to determine the cause of the explosion. The boat has not yet been recovered. “This scene is likely to remain in place for the next few days,” Garrity added.

Wiltshire Police are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact them quoting log 129 of May 31.