A manhunt has been launched after woman was reportedly raped at a children’s playground in Canterbury.

Kent Police said the incident is alleged to have taken place in Toddler’s Cove playground near Whitehall Road at around 9.30pm on Friday, October 18.

It is reported a woman was initially approached by four unknown men. One of them assaulted the victim after the others had left the scene. The suspect was white and described as eastern European and around 18 or 19 years old.

He also had tight black curly hair which covered his ears and was wearing a white tracksuit top and white bottoms. He carried a small white bag around his waist.

Toddler's Cove playground in Canterbury | Google Maps

Two of the other men with him were white and of a similar age. The fourth man had darker skin and wore a green fleece and black trousers, said the police.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, which may assist the investigation is urged to come forward. If you have any information call Kent Police on 01622 652006, quoting reference 46/177215/24. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using their online form.