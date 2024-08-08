Tom Doherty: Search underway to find British doctor who went missing after 'falling' in French Pyrenees
His family have since issued an urgent appeal, with his daughter, Rachel Doherty saying they last heard from Mr Doherty at 7.07pm via WhatsApp, asking for help and told them he had fallen and could not move.
Ms Doherty said: “He was sending us a few pictures of the scenery and then on Tuesday afternoon sent us one of the clouds coming over the top of a mountain. He said ‘bugger’. We told him to be careful and urged him to come down.
“The last time we heard from him was Tuesday. He told us he had fallen and couldn’t move. That’s all we’ve had since. The search party have found a tent and his car. We’re obviously very worried and extremely concerned for his welfare.”
Mr Doherty, a grandfather of one who has been described as an avid and experienced walker, set off in the Pyrenees on Saturday. His wife and one of his four daughters have been at his last known location since Wednesday morning. Ms Doherty is also now heading to France to join the search party.
According to his family, the retired doctor was a respected consultant of Tropical medicine who worked around the world and specialised in Malaria. Since retiring almost a decade ago, he has spent most of his time in France.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been approached for comment.
