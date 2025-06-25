Tom Manston: Family pays tribute to dad of two killed in Ringwood, Hampshire, after cycle collision with Range Rover

25th Jun 2025, 12:46pm
A loving father of two who was killed after his bicycle was in a collision with a Range Rover “will always be in his family’s hearts”.

Tom Manston, 26, died at the scene of the crash on Saturday, June 14, at about 7.30pm.

His family have now paid the following tribute: "Tom was a loving son, grandson and father of two to Freddie, five, and Frankie Ray, four.

"His laughter, caring and kindness will be missed by all his friends and he will always be in our hearts."

Tom Manston, 26, of Ringwood in Hampshire, who died when his bicycle was in a collision with a black Range Rover on Saturday, June 14
Tom Manston, 26, of Ringwood in Hampshire, who died when his bicycle was in a collision with a black Range Rover on Saturday, June 14 | Issued by Hampshire Constabulary

The collision happened in Southampton Road, near Eastfield Lane, in Ringwood, Hampshire. Tom was from Ringwood.

Police want to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision or the moments before it happened. Call 101, quoting reference 44250261587, or report online by clicking here.

