Tom Manston: Family pays tribute to dad of two killed in Ringwood, Hampshire, after cycle collision with Range Rover
Tom Manston, 26, died at the scene of the crash on Saturday, June 14, at about 7.30pm.
His family have now paid the following tribute: "Tom was a loving son, grandson and father of two to Freddie, five, and Frankie Ray, four.
"His laughter, caring and kindness will be missed by all his friends and he will always be in our hearts."
The collision happened in Southampton Road, near Eastfield Lane, in Ringwood, Hampshire. Tom was from Ringwood.
Police want to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision or the moments before it happened. Call 101, quoting reference 44250261587, or report online by clicking here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.