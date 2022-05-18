The party’s chief whip has confirmed an unidentfied Tory MP is under currently investigation

An unamed Tory MP has been told to stay away from Parliament, the chief whip has confirmed, after it was revealed that a rape arrest had been made. (Credit: Getty Images))

A Tory MP accused of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Scotland Yard said the unnamed man in his 50s was also detained on suspicion of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office between 2002 and 2009. Police say they recieved the report in January 2020.

The unidentified politician has been confirmed to be under investigation by the party’s chief whip and has been advised to stay away from Parliament while the investigation is ongoing.

It was understood the Conservatives will not make a decision on whether the suspect has the whip suspended until after the police investigation is concluded.

What have the Conservatives said?

A statement from the whips office said: “The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”

It is believed that the Conservatives will not mkae a decision to suspend the MP in question until after the criminal investiagtion is complete.

This is the latest incident in a long line of accusasions of sexist behaviour and sexual offences committed by MPs.

Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan quit the Commons earlier this month after being convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy, sparking a by-election in Wakefield.

David Warburton has the party whip removed in April after he was accused to have used cocaine and had allegations of sexual harrasment.

Neil Parish also resigned as MP for Tiverton and Honiton after admitting to watching pornography in the House of Commons.

What have the Met Police said?

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the person in question has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual offences from a time period between 2002 and 2009.

In a statment released on Tuesday, they said: “In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.

“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.”

Conservative sources declined to identify the individual in the latest case, citing the need to protect the identity of any complainant.

