A five year-old British boy has died after falling into a swimming pool while on holiday. Kelan Logan-Derench, from Sutton Coldfield is said to have gone on his first holiday abroad to Egypt on November 24 with his mother, elder sister, and grandmother and sadly died a day later.

Family friend Serena Whitehead, who has set up a fundraising page to bring his body back to the UK and pay for his funeral, said Kelan's "whole family are absolutely broken" by Kelan's tragic death. She wrote on the page: "Kelan was a cheeky,mischievous, happy little boy, he was a younger brother to Cienna and was about to become a big brother himself in February 2024.

"Kelan's whole family are absolutely broken and we can only imagine the pain they are going through, the least we can do as friends of the family and as a community is to help them by offering some financial support so that they can bring Kelan home and give him the funeral he deserves. Please donate whatever you can and encourage family and friends to support, so that we can support Kelan's family as quickly as possible.

"My name is Serena and I am a friend of Kelan's mum, Ciara. Thank you all for your support,any funds raised will be used to repatriot Kelan and give him the funeral he deserves when he is home."

