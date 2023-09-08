The 10-year-old had been found unresponsive in the UK seaside town on Sunday

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tragedy has struck Blackpool after the death of a 10-year-old boy who was hit with a "high voltage" electric shock.

The youngster had been found unresponsive at Tiffany's Hotel in the UK seaside town at about 10:40pm on Sunday and was rushed to hospital. But sadly he died on Thursday surrounded by his loved ones.

The 10-year-old had been found unresponsive in the UK seaside town on Sunday - Credit: Google Streetview

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lancashire Police has confirmed that the injuries sustained by the young man are consistent with coming into contact with "a high voltage of electricity" and that an investigation into exactly what transpired is well underway.

The force said in a statement: "We were called to the Promenade, Blackpool, at 10.39pm on Sunday (September 3) to reports a 10-year-old boy had been found unresponsive inside a hotel. He was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity and very sadly died in hospital yesterday (Thursday, September 7).

"His family were by his bedside and our thoughts are with them at this time. Following an initial police investigation this matter has now been passed to the local authority. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

It has since been confirmed that the hotel has temporarily shut its doors to allow the investigation to take place. It is also working closely with Blackpool Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Tiffany's Hotel spokesperson said: "Naturally we are deeply saddened by this recent incident involving a child who has received a shock on Sunday evening within our reception lounge area."