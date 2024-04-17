Train services between Andover and Salisbury suspended after gas leak

Train services have been suspended following reports of a gas leak in a nearby area. Network Rail Wessex said the disruption to the line between Andover and Salisbury will last until the end of the day following the incident.

Crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service are currently at the scene. The rail company said: “We know the delays and diversions are frustrating but an exclusion zone has been put around the leak and it's not safe to run trains at this time. We will bring you further updates when we have them.”