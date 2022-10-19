The union called out Network Rail for ‘performing a U-turn on pay offer’ and attempting to ‘rehash a previous deal’ that had been rejected

The RMT Union has announced that workers are set to stage fresh strike action in November after Network Rail “performed a U-turn on pay offer”.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers said that following intense negotiations, there “was an agreement where the company would commit to an improved offer on pay and working towards a negotiated settlement”, however, Network Rail bosses “reneged on their promises” and sought to “impose job cuts, more unsocial hours and detrimental changes to rosters”.

“In a crass attempt to cut the union out of national negotiations, Network Rail have written directly to staff undermining delicate talks and have tried to rehash a previous deal that RMT has categorically rejected,” RMT said in a statement.

When are Network Rail staff striking?

Network Rail strikes are set to take place across October, with fresh dates added for November. Members of the RMT will walk out on November 3, 5 and 7, and, in separate disputes, RMT members on London Overground and London Underground will strike on November 3.

RMT members who are train managers on Avanti West Coast will walk out on Saturday 22 October and Sunday 6 November, and in Scotland, ScotRail RMT members will also walk out for 24 hours on Saturday 29 October.

RMT supporters march from the offices of Network Rail as a nationwide strike called by the RMT Union was held today on July 27, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The dishonesty of Network Rail bosses has reached a new low in this national rail dispute.

“On the one hand they were telling our negotiators that they were prepared to do a deal while planning to torpedo negotiations by imposing unacceptable changes to our members’ terms and conditions.

“Our members are livid with these duplicitous tactics, and they will now respond in kind with sustained strike action.”

What has Network Rail said?

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “A two-year 8% deal, with discounted travel and a new extended job guarantee to January 2025, is on the table ready to be put to our staff.

“Unfortunately, the leadership of the RMT seem intent on more damaging strikes rather than giving their members a vote on our offer. Me and my team remain available for serious talks and continue to negotiate in good faith.

“Our sector has a £2 billion hole in its budget with many fewer passengers using our services. That reality is not going to change anytime soon and a fair and affordable and improved deal is on the table, ready to be implemented if our people were only offered the opportunity.”

Passengers make their way through Glasgow Central station as a nationwide strike called by the RMT Union was held on July 27, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A Department for Transport spokesperson also added: “This is incredibly disappointing. Through no fault of their own, millions of people will once again have their day-to-day lives disrupted and be unable to attend work, school or vital doctor’s appointments.

“Our railway is in desperate need of modernisation but all more strikes will do is take it back to the dark ages and push passengers further away.

“We urge union bosses to reconsider this divisive action and instead work with employers, not against them, to agree a new way forward.”

What if I have a train ticket booked for a strike day?

If you previously booked train tickets on dates that have turned out to be strike days, you have some options about what you can do - generally, you should be able to change your travel day, or you can request a full refund.

It will depend which company you booked your tickets through, and what kind of tickets you bought.

A view inside Central Station on June 21, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

National Rail says: “If you purchased an Advance, Off-Peak or Anytime ticket and choose not to travel at all because your service on either your outward or return journey has been cancelled, delayed or rescheduled then you will be entitled to a refund or change from the original retailer of your ticket.

