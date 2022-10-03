Latest on which services are running as five more days of strike action threaten further chaos on the railways

(Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

Rail passengers will face more major disruption on the railways this week as the next in a series of strikes affects services up and down the country.

Services around the country came to a halt over the weekend as more than 40,000 union members staged a 24-hour walkout over pay and conditions, and passengers are being warned to expect similar disruption later this week as several unions stage separate industrial action.

Train drivers represented by Aslef will walk out on Wednesday 5 October while around 40,000 members of the RMT will follow suit on Saturday 8 October. Action by Unite and the TSSA on Thursday 6 and Friday 7 October will affect some train companies in England while separate RMT action will affect services in Scotland on Monday 10 October.

In total 15 train operating companies along with network operator Network Rail will be affected by strike action in the coming days.

A summer of strikes has brought massive disruption to the railways (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Some operators are still finalising service plans for Saturday but, as with previous RMT strikes, half of all lines will be shut and only around 20% of services are expected to run. Here’s what we know so far about planned services for each strike day and operator.

Wednesday 5 October

The strike by Aslef train drivers on Wednesday 5 October will affect 13 train operating companies. In all cases, the strike means there will be no services at all on routes run by the following companies:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Hull Trains

London Overground

Northern Trains

Southeastern

West Midlands Trains

Some operators will run reduced services. These include:

Greater Anglia says that some services will run but will be “heavily reduced and disrupted”. There will be no service on regional or branch lines.

Great Western Railway - An extremely limited service will operate, with services starting at 07:30 and stopping at 18:30. Rail services will only operate on the following routes: between Bristol Temple Meads and London Paddington; between Reading and Oxford; between Reading and Basingstoke

LNER - No LNER services to or from stations north of Edinburgh. A limited service will run between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh and also between Doncaster and Leeds.

Transpennine Express - North Route: Services every 1-2 hours between York and Manchester Picadilly. Two trains per day between Manchester Victoria and Liverpool Lime Street. One train every two hours between Scarborough and York.

Anglo-Scottish route: One train in each direction between Edinburgh and Preston, two trains in each direction between Preston and Manchester Airport.

South Route: Two trains in each direction between Sheffield and Cleethorpes. One train roughly every two hours between Sheffield and Manchester Picadilly.

Thursday 6 and Friday 7 October

Members of the Unite union at East Midlands Railway are staging two days of strikes on Thursday 6 and Friday 7 October. This will lead to what the operator calls a “significantly reduced service” on both days.

In addition, managers and office staff represented by the TSSA will strike at GWR.

On both days an extremely limited service will operate. Services on both days will start at 07:30 and all journeys must be completed before 19:00 on Thursday and 22:30 on Friday.

GWR Trains will only run on the following routes:

London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads (some extensions to Exeter/Plymouth)

London Paddington to Swansea (only to Cardiff Central until midday)

London Paddington to Oxford

Reading to Didcot Parkway

Didcot Parkway to Oxford

Windsor, Marlow, Henley-on-Thames, and Greenford branch lines

Reading to Basingstoke

Gloucester to Bristol Temple Meads

Cardiff Central to Plymouth (via Weston-super-Mare)

Cardiff Central to Westbury

Westbury to Swindon (via Melksham)

The Night Riviera Sleeper is cancelled.

Saturday 8

RMT strike action will see 40,000 rail staff walkout and routes across the country affected. Network Rail and 15 operators are affected. Below is the latest route and timetable information provided by train operators:

Avanti West Coast

A significantly reduced timetable will operate and those services that do run are expected to be very busy. Services will start later and end much earlier than usual. Train travel on the day after the strike is also expected to be affected – particularly in the morning, as services will start later.

C2c

“Severe” disruption. Timetables still to be finalised.

Chiltern Railways

One train per hour will run in each direction on the following routes only: Between London Marylebone and Oxford Parkway; Between London Marylebone and Banbury; Between London Marylebone and Aylesbury Between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Amersham

Services will start between 08:00 and 09:00 andend between 16:00 and 17:00.

Cross Country Trains

One train per hour in each direction on the following routes: Leicester - Birmingham New Street; Banbury-Manchester Picadilly; Tamworth-York.

East Midlands Railway

On Saturday services will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 only. You should only travel by rail if absolutely necessary.

Great Western Railway

Timetables to be confirmed. Expect severe disruption and many services cancelled.

Greater Anglia

Services will be heavily reduced and disrupted. Most routes will not have trains or bus replacements for them. Trains will run from 07:30 with all last trains completing their journeys by 18:30. No Greater Anglia services will run between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street or on regional/branch lines.

GTR (including, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express)

Services on Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink will start later and stop in the late afternoon. Journey planners updated on Tuesday 4 October. There will be no Gatwick Express.

Hull Trains

One train roughy every two hours between Doncasr and London King’s Cross. No other services.

LNER

There will be no LNER service to/from stations north of Newcastle. A limited service will run between London Kings Cross and Newcastle/York/Leeds.

Northern Trains

One train per hour on the following routes: Liverpool-Earlestown-Manchester-Manchester Airport; Leeds-York; Ilkley-Leeds; Skipton-Leeds; Sheffield-Leeds via Moorthorpe; Bradford Forster Square-Leeds.

Roughly one train per hour between Manchester Oxford Road and Alderley Edge on Crewe-Wilmslow-Manchester.

Doncaster - Scunthorpe: One bus every two hours running in each direction

Castleford - Huddersfield: three trains in each direction

South Eastern

Trains running on the following routes: Ashford International-London St Pancras International; Dartford -London Bridge via Woolwich; Dartford-London Bridge via Bexleyheath;DartfordLondon Bridge via Sidcup;Sevenoaks/Orpington-London Bridge. Timetables vary but first trains run from 07:16, last train at 18:06.

South Western Railway

A severely reduced service will only run between 07:15 and 18:30, on routes between London Waterloo and Woking, Basingstoke and Hounslow.

ScotRail

Services will run between 07:30 and 18:30, trains will run on the following routes only:

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High - 2 trains per hour

Edinburgh – Helensburgh - 2 trains per hour

Glasgow – Hamilton / Larkhall - 2 trains per hour

Glasgow – Lanark - 2 trains per hour

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts - 1 train per hour

Edinburgh – Cowdenbeath - 2 trains per hour

Edinburgh – Tweedbank - 2 trains per hour

Edinburgh - Larbert - 1 train per hour

Glasgow Queen Street – Larbert - 1 train per hour

Glasgow Queen Street – Falkirk Grahamston - 1 train per hour

Milngavie – Springburn - 2 trains per hour

Transpennine Express

One train per hour on York-Manchester Piccadilly.

One train every two hours Preston-Manchester Airport.

Four trains in each direction Cleethorpes-Sheffield.

West Midlands Trains

Limited services running between 7.30am and 6.30pm only on the following routes:

Cross City line (between Lichfield - Birmingham - Bromsgrove / Redditch); Birmingham New Street-Wolverhampton; Birmingham New Street-Crewe; Birmingham New Street-Birmingham International; Coventry-Northampton; Northampton-London Euston.

Monday 10