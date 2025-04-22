Travis Powell: Family issues tribute after dad of 'two beautiful girls' dies at 29
Motorcyclist Travis Powell, the father of “two beautiful girls”, died in the collision this month.
His family have now paid tribute to him, saying: "It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Travis Powell, who left us far too soon at the age of 29.
"A cherished son, loving brother, devoted partner, and doting father to two beautiful girls, Travis was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.
"We thank everyone for their love, support, and understanding during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be shared at a later date."
The collision happened in Firbank Avenue, Newport, South Wales, at about 3.50pm on Thursday, April 10. Travis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gwent Police, who have described the accident as an “unimaginable loss” to the family, say inquiries into the collision are still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their website, call 101 or DM them on our Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2500113746.
