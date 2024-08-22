Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The public can now cast their votes for the 12 "magnificent oaks" shortlisted for this year’s Tree of the Year contest. Among the contenders is a tree that once sheltered 19th-century children’s tea parties, the UK’s widest oak, and one shaped like an elephant.

The Woodland Trust, the annual competition organiser, selected 11 of the oaks based on their grandeur and historical significance, while the 12th was nominated by the public through social media.

The finalists include oaks that are over a thousand years old, trees bearing ancient graffiti, and others supporting diverse wildlife. Some of these ancient oaks are located in Sitka spruce plantations or face threats such as felling for infrastructure projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oaks, which can live for more than 1,500 years and support 2,300 different species of wildlife, are deeply embedded in the UK’s natural heritage. The Woodland Trust, which is advocating for stronger legal protections for the country’s most valuable trees, chose the iconic oak for this year’s shortlist because of its historical and cultural significance.

As in previous years, the winning tree in the poll, which is open until October 21, will go on to compete in the European Tree of the Year contest early next year.

Dr Kate Lewthwaite, citizen science manager at the Woodland Trust, said: "We chose the iconic oak because it captures people’s imaginations—from their leaves to their acorns, these trees are ingrained in our heritage—and the ancients are so impressive in terms of their sheer size and age."

A dozen "magnificent oaks" have been shortlisted for this year's Tree of the Year contest, with the public now able to vote for their favourite. | George Anderson/Woodland Trust/PA Wire

Despite their key role in British culture and heritage, oaks and other ancient trees currently have little legal protection. Alongside voting, the public is invited to sign the Woodland Trust’s “living legends” petition, calling for stronger laws to protect these valuable trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Cormack, head of campaigns at the Woodland Trust, emphasised the importance of preserving these natural treasures: "The history of our country is interwoven with these wonderful trees, which have built our ships and cities, and after which we have named so many places—and pubs! It is essential that future generations have the opportunity to stand under a centuries-old oak and wonder what stories it holds."

Tree of the Year shortlist

A dozen "magnificent oaks" have been shortlisted for this year's Tree of the Year contest, with the public now able to vote for their favourite. | Woodland Trust/PA Wire

Marton Oak, Cheshire: A 1,200-year-old sessile oak with a 14.02-meter girth, making it the UK’s widest recorded oak. It stands in a private garden on "Oak Lane" with a hollow trunk.

Bowthorpe Oak, Lincolnshire: Thought to be around a thousand years old, it is the second widest tree on the shortlist and contains ancient graffiti inside its hollow trunk.

Gregynog Oak, Powys: Located in the grounds of Gregynog Hall, this oak may have been admired by famous visitors like Gustav Holst and George Bernard Shaw.

Queen Elizabeth Oak, West Sussex: The second largest sessile oak on record, this tree is linked to Queen Elizabeth I, who is believed to have visited it during a hunting trip in 1591.

Skipinnish Oak, Lochaber: A large oak named after a ceilidh band, surrounded by Sitka spruce but still supporting a rich ecosystem of bryophytes and lichens.

The Michael, Midlothian: A hybrid oak named after either the Scots word “meikle” or a famous 16th-century ship. It is a mix of the UK’s two native oaks.

Tea Party Oak, Suffolk: Located on the National Trust’s Ickworth Estate, this oak predates the 18th-century palace and is named after tea parties held under its branches for village children in the 19th century.

King John Oak, Somerset: This tree was already 500 years old when the school where it stands was founded in 1519 and has witnessed generations of children growing up.

Darwin Oak, Shrewsbury: Estimated to be 550 years old, this oak is near Charles Darwin’s childhood home and is at risk of being felled for the Shrewsbury bypass.

Capon Tree, Scottish Borders: One of the last remnants of the ancient Jedforest, this sprawling oak has avoided being felled and plays a key role in the annual Jethart Callant festival.

Castle Archdale Oak, Co Fermanagh: With a vast trunk split into two stems, this oak has witnessed the history of nearby Castle Archdale, from its construction to its ruin.

The 'Elephant Oak', Sussex: Nominated by the public, this pollard oak is known for its massive trunk and elephant-like appearance, located in a secluded area that offers peace and solitude.

Voting is open until October 21, and the winning oak will represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year contest. Members of the public can cast their vote on the Tree of the Year 2024 website.