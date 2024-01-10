A police office is being investigated after a former photographer died after being hit by police van

A criminal investigation has been launched against a police officer after an 80-year-old former newspaper photographer was killed when he was hit by a police van on a pedestrian crossing. Trevor Bartlett, who used to work for the Nottingham Post, died in the collision on the A52 in Nottingham on December 19 last year.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC) said the police constable who was driving the van is under investigation for possible driving offences. These are causing death by dangerous driving or causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The officer is also being investigated for potential gross misconduct. This relates to their actions and decisions, including any risk assessment made before the collision. The van, carrying a prisoner to custody, was driving in a bus lane with blue lights and sirens turned on at the time.

