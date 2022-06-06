Corey Aughey, 6, had been in the ICU in hospital after an accident while on holiday in Spain

Tributes have been paid to a six-year-old boy who died while on holiday in Spain.

According to reports Corey Aughey was involved in an accident in a swimming pool and ended up in ICU whilst on holiday.

It has also been reported that the youngster, from the Shankhill area of Belfast, had been holidaying with his family in Sa Coma, Majorca.

Tragic Corey who died in Spain

‘Most fun loving caring 6-year-old boy’

Thousands of pounds had been raised on a Facebook fundraising page called Corey’s Army. So far almost £13,000 has been raised.

In a post, after the swimming accident, by Maxine McCullough said: "We all know our Corey has a lot of support, but for anyone who doesn't know him he had a tragic accident in Spain in the pool and is currently in ICU in Spain.

The post went on to describe him as the “most fun loving caring 6 year old boy you’ll ever meet.”

However in a heartbreaking update on Sunday a post to the page said that Corey had passed away. It said: "We as a family want to let yous know that king Corey has gained his wings. The family couldn't off got through it without all your support. We want to thank you from the bottoms off our hearts for all your kind donations.

"Now we have to concentrate on getting him home. Please keep praying for the family to get the strength to get through the next couple of weeks !!!

"King Corey's army ...xXx."..

In another social media post, Thomas Mathers wrote: "It is with great sadness to hear the news that wee Corey has passed away. He sadly lost his brave battle.

"Myself & Jennys deepest sympathies to Colin & Leanne Aughey and our friends in the Aughey family & wider family circle at this sad sad time.

"With the Angels I'll be singing

"Up in heaven up above"

"Rest In Peace Wee Bear."

‘We will miss him so much’

Dale Pankhurst, Belfast city councillor for Oldpark, North Belfast, also spoke of his sadness at Corey’s death and wrote on Twitter: “Deeply saddened to hear that young Corey has passed away. A real wee character who was always full of life any time I saw him.”

Another post from 'Pride of Ardoyne on parade' says: "The Officers and Members of the Pride of Ardoyne FB are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of wee Corey after a tragic accident on holiday.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go to Colin and Leanne Aughey and the wider family circles.

"Safe in the Arms of Jesus."

And former DUP MLA William Humphrey posted: "What awful news. A real tragedy.

"May God bless and sustain the Aughey family in the days ahead."

Corey was a member of the Beaver Section of the 45th Belfast Scout Group. The group paid tribute to him in a Facebook post, saying: “This is extremely sad news and the thoughts and prayers of everyone connected to the 45th are with his family at this heart breaking time.Corey will be fondly remembered by his Beaver Leaders as being fun loving, always smiling and full of enthusiasm. We will miss him so much.”