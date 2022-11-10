Keith Farmer’s sudden death was announced by his brother who said: ‘Life will never be the same again’

Keith Farmer, a four-time British champion of motorcycling has died suddenly at the age of 35 years old. Hailed as one of Northern Ireland’s most successful motorcyclists, he retired last year.

Farmer, who was from Clogher in County Tyrone, was based in Cumbria, and since his death was announced a host of tributes have been paid to him.

Figures from the motorsport world have spoken of their shock and sadness at his death and described him as having “raw talent” and achieving “many great highs” in the sport.

The former Irish Supermoto champion decided to call time on his career last September, he had been plagued by injury setbacks that hampered his prospects in British Superbikes.

Dubbed the “Clogher Bullet” he contemplated a return this year and was due to compete at an Ulster Superbike round and the Sunflower Trophy meeting in October, but withdrew from both events.

What happened to Keith Farmer?

Farmer passed away suddenly, but his cause of death is not known. His older brother David announced his passing in a Facebook Post, saying he was “lost for words”.

He said: “I’m lost for words our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning with us all by his side. Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed. Love you Meekie #33.”

Keith Farmer won the British Supersport Championship time in 2017. The Clogher man was a four-time British champion.

What were his career highlights?

During his career he won the Superstock 600 title in 2011 and followed up with the Superstock 1000 crown the following year. Farmer went on to win the British Supersport Championship in 2017 before claiming the Superstock 1000 title for a second time in 2018 with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team.

He regularly raced in the superbike series and competed for BSB, Paul Bird Motorsport, Buildbase Suzuki and TAS Racing. When he retired last year, Farmer told NationalWorld’s sister title, the News Letter: “I just feel the time is right now because the enjoyment’s not there anymore and my body needs the chance to heal from the injuries I’ve had over these past couple of years.

“I’ve another baby due in five weeks’ time and my other youngest daughter is turning five in December, plus I’ve my eldest daughter back in Northern Ireland. I want to walk away now when I can rather than keeping going for the sake of it, and I want to spend more time with my family.”

Keith Farmer in action on the Tyco BMW. The Northern Ireland rider won the National Superstock 1000 title for the Ulster team in 2018.

Who has paid tribute to Keith Farmer?

Tributes have been pouring in, among them are Andrew Irwin, who raced against Keith in England, who said on Twitter: “Keith, you taught me more about race craft in 2017 than I’ve learnt in my whole race career. You were a four-time British champion that didn’t only have raw talent but also worked hard away from racing. Rest in peace mate until we meet again.”

Stuart Higgs, who is the Series and Race Director of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship , also paid tribute on social media, writing: “Awful news to wake up to about the sudden and untimely passing of Keith Farmer. Thinking of his family, friends and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Multiple North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix winner Phillip McCallen said the Northern Ireland rider was a “great person and rider”.

“Can’t believe this very, very sad news,” McCallen said. “A great rider, a great person and a rider who has achieved many great highs in our sport and in life. RIP Keith.”

While TAS Racing said on Twitter: “Everyone at TAS Racing are shocked and devastated to hear the news about former team member Keith Farmer. His infectious smile will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

Irish road racing great Ryan Farquhar also paid tribute in a post on Facebook and said the Farmer family had “been through the mill”, with this latest tragedy coming after Keith’s cousin Stephen died in a work-related accident, while another famous racing cousin – Mark – tragically lost his life in a crash during practice at the Isle of Man TT in 1994. “Thoughts and prayers with the Farmer family,” Farquhar said. “A famous racing family that’s been through the mill several times. Ride the skies Keith with Stephen and Mark.”