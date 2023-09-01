Jack Rooke: tributes paid to 7-year-old boy hit and killed by a BMW in Huddersfield
The youngster was rushed to hospital in an air ambulance with serious injuries and tragically died on Wednesday
Tributes are pouring in for a seven-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a road traffic collision in Huddersfield.
The youngster has been named and pictured as Jack Rooke. He died after he was struck by a BMW in Longfield Avenue, Golcar at around 6pm on Wednesday.
Jack was reportedly playing in the quiet residential area just yards from his home when the incident took place. He was rushed to hospital in an air ambulance with serious injuries but tragically lost his life.
A man in his 30s, believed to be the driver of the vehicle which hit the seven-year-old, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by carless driving. He remains in custody.
West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Officers continue to support Jack’s parents and also continue to request their privacy is respected at what is clearly a dreadful time."
Heartbreaking tributes have been laid at the scene of the tragedy, as well as candles, toys, teddies and several handwritten notes.
An investigation into what transpired in Huddersfield is well underway by West Yorkshire Police's major collision enquiry team. Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it are being urged to contact the force.