Roger Leadbeater’s springer spaniel, Max, stayed by the 74-year-old’s side as he laid dying - and now the beloved pet will be rehomed

Tributes have been paid to a 74-year-old man from Sheffield who died after being stabbed whilst walking his dog in the city. Roger Leadbeater was murdered whilst walking his “beloved” springer spaniel Max, in an area of parkland off Shortbrook Close, in Westfield, Sheffield on Wednesday, August 9.

A woman was charged on Saturday with murdering Mr Leadbeater. Emma Borowy, 32, remains in custody after police were called to the park just after 11pm to reports that a man had suffered stab wounds to his chest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roger was declared dead by ambulance staff who arrived at the scene shortly after 999 calls were received, with his family sharing that Max had not left his side. Police have since assured that the ‘beloved’ dog is being well cared for by officers, with the force working alongside the family to rehome the loyal pet.

South Yorkshire Police said that a post-mortem examination was carried out, which showed that Mr Leadbeater had died as a result of multiple stab wounds. Roger’s family have shared an emotional tribute to the “kind, gentle soul” adding that they were shocked that he had been killed in such a “cruel way”.

Mr Leadbeater’s family said: “Roger was a 74-year-old man out walking his beloved dog, Max, when his life was taken in the most brutal and cruel way. Even as Roger lay fatally injured, Max never left his side. Roger doted on his family and was a good, hard-working and decent man.

"Even at 74, he still worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children to school with special needs. As a family, we can barely believe such a kind, gentle soul could be taken in such a way."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective chief inspector Andrea Bowell, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “I know incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community. I want to reassure you we are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened on Wednesday evening that led to Roger’s tragic death."

Further tributes have continued to pour in from the wider community who called Roger a “true gentleman” who was “one of the nicest blokes you could ever wish to meet.”

Tributes have been paid to 74-year-old Roger Leadbeater who was stabbed to death whilst out walking his dog

Taking to social media, one person said: "Such a lovely man, and loved his dog. I worry what has happened to Max. Often talked to him whilst walking my dogs. He loved his job as a minibus driver, for disabled children, ex bus driver."

Another person added: "One in a million so sad thinking of his family."

A third said: "Roger was an ex work colleague of mine. One of the nicest blokes you could ever wish to meet. This is so sad and should never have happened. R.I.P Fella."