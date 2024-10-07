Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two people found dead at a property in Cardiff are believed to be a 72-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, with a rifle found at the scene.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple, believed to be married, have been named locally as former rugby referee Steve Jefferies and wife Christine and they were discovered at their semi-detached home in Morfa Crescent, Trowbridge, at about 2.50pm on Saturday.

According to reports, they were found dead at home alongside their pet dog by their distraught daughter. A rifle was also recovered at the scene, South Wales Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said formal identification has not yet taken place but their next of kin are being supported. The force said they are continuing to investigate the sudden deaths.

Two people found dead at a property in Cardiff are believed to be a 72-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, with a rifle found at the scene. | Google

Detective Chief Inspector Lianne Rees, from South Wales Police, said: “We understand this incident has shocked and saddened the local community.

“Extensive inquiries are being conducted to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident. We are awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations which will confirm the cause of death. Currently, we are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths.”