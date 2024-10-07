Trowbridge: Man, 74 and woman, 72 found dead alongside dog in Cardiff house with rifle found at scene
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The couple, believed to be married, have been named locally as former rugby referee Steve Jefferies and wife Christine and they were discovered at their semi-detached home in Morfa Crescent, Trowbridge, at about 2.50pm on Saturday.
According to reports, they were found dead at home alongside their pet dog by their distraught daughter. A rifle was also recovered at the scene, South Wales Police said.
Police said formal identification has not yet taken place but their next of kin are being supported. The force said they are continuing to investigate the sudden deaths.
Detective Chief Inspector Lianne Rees, from South Wales Police, said: “We understand this incident has shocked and saddened the local community.
“Extensive inquiries are being conducted to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident. We are awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations which will confirm the cause of death. Currently, we are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths.”