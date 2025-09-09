Tuesday's EuroMillions winning numbers, plus Thunderball and Millionaire Maker
Tuesday’s EuroMillions numbers
The winning National Lottery EuroMillions numbers are 03, 13, 24, 39 and 40 and the Lucky Stars are 02 and 08. Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £14m, and details of winners and prizes will be released later tonight.
On Friday a player in Spain won a £56m jackpot, meaning the prize pot was reduced to its lowest level again.
Tuesday’s Millionaire Maker Selection
One UK millionaire has been created with the code HTSQ65848.
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 07, 12, 19, 22 and 39 and the Thunderball is 11. Full details of winners and prizes will come later tonight.