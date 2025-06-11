An advert for Twix biscuits has been banned by the ASA after it was branded “Irresponsible” for promoting “dangerous driving”.

The advert in question was released on TV and video-on-demand in March 2025. It showed a getaway driver traveling through the desert being chased by another car, before veering off the side of the road, through a barrier off a cliff where it joined up with a second identical car with an identical driver.

The advert then showed the driver of the second car holding up a Twix and taking a bite before the cars made their final getaway. A slogan reading “two is more than one” is shown at the end of the advert, as a nod towards the product’s famous double chocolate biscuit fingers.

The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) said that it received five complaints about the concept of the advert, which stated that the advert was encouraging “dangerous driving” and were “irresponsible”.

Confectionary company Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd defended the advert, saying that it had a “cinematic presentation” and was “set in a separate world that was absurd, fantastical and removed from reality”. The company added that it was given the green light by Clearcast, which pre-approves adverts before they are released publicly.

The company said: “Clearcast stated that the ad’s fantastical and cinematic presentation made it clear the driving was exaggerated and not intended to be emulated. It therefore did not encourage people to breach the Highway Code or suggest safe driving was boring.

“It used imaginative storytelling, using absurd elements and a Hollywood style, to project the message that "Two is More Than One" and did so in a way that was unlikely to be understood as showing reasonable driving practices.”

However, the ASA upheld the complaints, saying in a ruling: “The CAP and BCAP Codes stated that ads must not condone or encourage irresponsible driving or a breach of the legal requirements of the Highway Code.”

As Twix have been ordered to scrap the advert, here are some of the most controversial UK adverts of all time:

KFC - 2005

Fast food chain KFC hit the headlines 20 years ago when a seemingly innocent advert advertising their fried chicken products hit the air. The advert in question showed call centre workers munching on food from the restaurant, speaking and singing with their mouths full of the Zinger Crunch Salad.

The advert prompted more than 1,000 angry parents to complain the to ASA, the highest number ever at the time, claiming that the advert promoted poor manners in children. While the advert was not banned by the ASA, KFC issued a statement at the time defending the promo, saying: "It is not KFC's aim to offend or upset the viewing public with our new advertisement and we apologise if we have done so. The advert is intended to be humorous and has been fully approved by the Broadcast Advertising Clearance Centre."

FKA Twigs Calvin Klein ad - 2023

Musician FKA Twigs was the latest in a long line of celebrities to team up with fashion designer Calvin Klein in one of the brand’s famous adverts when she graced a poster campaign in April 2023. The singer was photographed wearing nothing but a Calvin Klein denim shirt, which had been strategically place to cover more intimate parts of her body, alongside the tagline ‘Calvins or nothing’.

The ASA took action against the advert after just two people made a complaint that FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, had been portrayed as “a stereotypical sexual object” in the print advert. It was promptly banned, with the watchdog banning the advert from the public, saying: “The ad used nudity and centred on FKA twigs’ physical features rather than the clothing, to the extent that it presented her as a stereotypical sexual object”.

However, the ASA received backlash over their decision, even from Barnett herself who blasted the ASA for their “double standards” after allows a similar ad featuring model Kendall Jenner that the complainants also took issue with. She said: “I do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me. I see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine.”

As a result of the reaction, the ASA backtracked on their decision to ban the advert due to “strength of public feeling”.

Paddy Power’s ‘Blind Wanderers FC’ - 2010

More than 1,000 people complained about betting firm Paddy Power’s television advert in 2010 after claims that it mocked disability and promoted animal cruelty. The advert in question showed two blind football teams playing in a match with blindfolds before a cat runs onto the field.

It is then implied that a player mistakenly kicks the cat out of the field, having been unable to see anything. A man in a suit then appeared on screen telling viewers that they “can’t get Tiddles back” but segued into promoting the betting company’s new promotion that allowed customers to get their money back on certain bets.

Despite prompting significant public backlash the ASA ruled in Paddy Power’s favour and the ad remained on air, with the watchdog saying that it was “unlikely to be seen as humiliating, stigmatising, or undermining to blind people and was unlikely to cause serious or widespread offence”. The ASA added: “We considered it was unlikely to be seen by most viewers as malicious or to imply that blind people were likely to cause harm to animals whilst playing football.”

Paddy Power’s Oscar Pistorius promotion - 2014

Betting company Paddy Power found itself in hot water again in 2014 after it launched a distasteful betting offer and matching advert promoting betting against the Oscar Pistorius murder trial. The former Paralympian and Olympian was on trial for the murder of his then-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2014, with Paddy Power encouraging people to place bets on whether he would be found guilty of murder.

The betting firm, known for its tongue-in-cheek adverts, took it too far however, as it presented the murder trial as “Oscar time”, in a nod to the famous film awards ceremony which was taking place at the time. Paddy Power superimposed a picture of Pistorius over the famous statuette and even offered refunds if the former athlete was found not guilty of the murder of Ms Steenkamp. The advert also featured the line “Money back if he walks”, which some also saw as an offensive jibe over his leg disability.

The shocking promotion prompted 5,200 complaints to the ASA and even a Change.org petition signed by more than 125,000 people calling for it to be banned. The ASA took swift action and pulled the campaign from print, ruling that the advert “caused serious offence by trivialising the issues surrounding a murder trial, the death of a woman and disability”.